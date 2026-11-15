Chelsea best-placed to sign Jose Antonio Morante, approach rejected

Chelsea will look to sign 19-year-old Spanish youth international Jose Antonio Morante from La Liga club Real Betis next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet ABC, Chelsea have been “closely monitoring” Jose Antonio Morante for a few years, with the tracking ramping up following his exploits at the Under-19 European Championships. The Blues are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a promising wide attacker, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Real Betis winger.

However, per ABC, while Chelsea are best-placed to sign Morante, they recently failed to make any headway in discussions with Real Betis, though an official offer has yet to come from the West London club. The report adds that the Spaniard has a release clause worth €30 million in his contract with the Andalusian club.

Who is Jose Antonio Morante?

Jose Antonio Morante is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Spain, starting his youth career with Coria CF before joining Real Betis in 2023. Since then, he has rapidly risen through the ranks at the club, producing an impressive tally of eight goals and one assist in 35 outings for the reserve side.

The youngster made his La Liga debut earlier this season, already scoring once in only two league outings thus far. Morante has also made an impact in international football at the youth level, having contributed to Spain’s triumphant campaign at the Under-19 European Championship by finishing the tournament as the joint-top scorer (4 goals). The Spanish winger’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

London calling?

Chelsea’s interest in Jose Antonio Morante may appear surprising, considering they are confident of keeping Estevao Willian amid his links with several bigwigs. However, while Estevao, like the Real Betis winger, plays on the right flank, the young Spaniard can also play as a left winger equally adeptly.

With Jamie Gittens struggling to win over Xabi Alonso and likely to depart in January, Chelsea must pursue a potential replacement due to the new Chelsea manager’s recent preference for a 4-2-3-1 setup. Morante is a viable target due to his burst of pace, mobility, and productivity.

However, with Real Betis rebuffing Chelsea’s initial approach, discussions over a possible deal for the Spanish winger may get dragged. The West London club can take the matter out of the Andalusian club’s hands by triggering Morante’s release clause, though it is unclear if they are willing to do so.