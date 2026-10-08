Chelsea open to sanctioning January loan exit for Jamie Gittens

AS Roma have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Jamie Gittens, as Chelsea are ready to sanction a loan move in January.

Chelsea are open to a January loan exit for Jamie Gittens, according to Italian outlet Roma Giallorossa, potentially allowing AS Roma to revive their pursuit of the winger after the Serie A club previously tried to sign him.

Roma are once again considering the 22-year-old to bolster pace and unpredictability in Gian Piero Gasperini’s attack. The Englishman was identified as an ideal option during the summer, but Chelsea were reluctant to consider a loan and negotiations eventually broke down.

The situation has changed considerably since then. Gittens has played just 55 minutes in cup competitions and remains unused in the Premier League. His limited involvement has raised questions over his future, particularly with the player needing regular football to continue his development.

Gittens’s time at Chelsea could come to an end soon

Chelsea are now reportedly considering a temporary move with an option to buy, which could allow Gittens to regain consistency while protecting the club’s investment in the long term.

The Blues paid £48.5 million to sign the winger in the summer of 2025 after his impressive spell at Borussia Dortmund. Before being ruled out of the second half of last season with a hamstring injury, Gittens made 27 appearances and played more than 1,000 minutes, contributing six goals and assists.

Although he featured in 16 Premier League matches, he accumulated only 490 league minutes, meaning he was already finding it difficult to establish himself in the first team.

Roma could therefore provide the Englishman with an opportunity to revive his career. Gittens would provide Gasperini a natural left-flank outlet, offering the pace, directness and dribbling ability Roma are targeting.

His ball-carrying and one-on-one ability could stretch Roma’s attacking options on the left flank. There is also an existing connection that could help facilitate a move. Gittens reportedly approved of Roma’s project during the summer and was willing to relocate to the Italian capital.

Chelsea view a loan with an option to buy as a path to restore Gittens’ confidence while preserving the club’s long-term interest; Roma, meanwhile, see him as one of several attacking targets but a priority option. The London club’s willingness to offer an option-to-buy clause could determine whether the move goes through.