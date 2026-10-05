Chelsea front-runners to in race to sign Alex Scott

Chelsea are in pole position in the race to sign 23-year-old English international Alex Scott from Bournemouth next year.

According to a report by the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in Alex Scott, but they are behind Chelsea in the battle for his signature. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will not entertain any bids to part ways with the Englishman in the January transfer window.

Alex Scott and his rise as a Premier League star

Alex Scott has made massive strides since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. While the 23-year-old was not immediately a first-choice starter, he enjoyed his breakthrough as a multi-faceted midfielder under Andoni Iraola. The youngster has already made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with seven goals and seven assists.

Scott has been excellent in the early phase of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, and he has made his senior bow in the UEFA Nations League this month. The English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Arsenal may not need to make many urgent signings apart from a striker and a left-winger, but they are now in a phase of their evolution where they cannot ignore market opportunities. Bruno Guimaraes was such a midfield signing in the summer, even though Mikel Arteta already had multiple dependable midfielders in his squad. With Martin Zubimendi unsettled after Guimaraes’s arrival, Scott can replace the Spaniard if he leaves.

Meanwhile, Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is a byproduct of the void left by Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City in a club-record deal. While Valentin Barco has arrived from RC Strasbourg, he is still settling down in the Premier League. Additionally, Romeo Lavia’s durability remains uncertain after his struggles with persistent fitness issues in recent seasons.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club will primarily pursue a specialist holding midfielder to ease the burden on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai out of possession. However, Scott’s goalscoring ability and tendency to retain solidity during the defensive phases make him an appealing target for Liverpool, with the Englishman already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play.

The Bournemouth hurdle

Bournemouth turned down Arsenal and other prospective suitors this past summer, and the continued reluctance to sell the English international in January complicates the situation. However, recent reports suggest that the youngster is open to joining Chelsea, which further pushes Chelsea into pole position in the race to sign the Bournemouth mainstay.