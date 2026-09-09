Alex Scott wants Chelsea move, club ready to break the bank for January deal

Alex Scott is open to joining Chelsea as the Blues push to sign the 23-year-old English midfielder from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alex Scott remains the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth mainstay.

Per TEAMtalk, the opportunity to “move to London and the chance to play for Chelsea is also seen as attractive for Scott” and that he would “welcome the step up” to the West London club. The report adds that while Bournemouth will demand a “sizeable fee plus add-ons” to sell the Englishman, the Blues are “prepared to meet those demands” in the coming weeks.

Alex Scott and his soaring stock

Alex Scott has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 23-year-old took time to become a regular for the Cherries but is now an undisputed first-choice starter, having made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with seven goals and five assists.

His form in the early 2026/27 season has been particularly sharp, with one goal in three Premier League outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year. The midfielder’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling

Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the West London club’s urgency to sign a midfielder after Enzo Fernandez departed from Stamford Bridge earlier this month to join Manchester City in a record deal.

So, the Blues need a long-term replacement for Fernandez, with Scott an option worth considering due to his tendency to chip in with regular goals while remaining solid during the defensive phases. While Valentin Barco has arrived from RC Strasbourg, Dario Essugo moved to the Ligue 1 club on loan. Additionally, Romeo Lavia’s ability to endure long periods without sustaining an injury remains uncertain after his struggles with persistent fitness issues.

Bournemouth’s stance

Bournemouth also turned down an approach by Arsenal last summer, and the hesitance to sell the Englishman complicates the situation. However, with Chelsea undeterred and ready to meet the Cherries’ asking price, a January deal may be on the cards.