Official: Dario Essugo joins RC Strasbourg on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea midfield sensation Dario Essugo has joined sister club RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan deal.

Dario Essugo has joined RC Strasbourg on loan, according to an official announcement by Chelsea on their website, after Hull City pulled out of a deal for the Chelsea midfielder on deadline day.

Chelsea had initially viewed a loan move to the newly promoted Premier League side as an ideal opportunity for Essugo to gain regular first-team football in England. However, Hull’s decision to sign Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam on a permanent deal effectively ended their need for another addition in midfield.

With Hull no longer an option, Chelsea were forced to look elsewhere for a solution, and Strasbourg have now emerged as the destination. The Ligue 1 club offered Chelsea an alternative because of their existing relationship.

The French outfit are part of the same ownership group as the West London club, making the transfer easier to structure while allowing the Premier League side to maintain close oversight of Essugo’s progress.

Essugo joined Chelsea from Sporting CP last summer and has made eight appearances for the Blues since arriving in West London. Despite his potential, opportunities have been limited, making regular football in the 2026/27 season very important for his development.

Essugo set to for Ligue 1 experience

Ligue 1 offers Essugo the regular minutes he is unlikely to get at Stamford Bridge. While Enzo Fernandez is leaving the Blues, it won’t open a door for the Portuguese youth international, as the club are working hard to sign a replacement before the deadline.

Even if they fail to do so, the 21-year-old would have still remained way down the pecking order. As a result, a move away from Stamford Bridge makes perfect sense. Chelsea remain committed to his long-term development and are unlikely to view the loan as anything more than a temporary step in his career.

For Strasbourg, the arrival of a young midfielder with Chelsea and Sporting CP experience provides quality depth. The deal also allows Essugo to move beyond the Hull disappointment and secure regular competitive minutes.

Essugo has now completed his transfer to Strasbourg. While he has a strong physical presence and prefers playing in the holding role, the Ligue 1 club can use him in advanced roles as he excels in ball distribution and ball carrying.