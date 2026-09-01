Tim Iroegbunam set to join Hull City as deal agreed

Everton midfield sensation Tim Iroegbunam is all set to join newly promoted Hull City on transfer deadline day.

Tim Iroegbunam will be joining Hull City after the clubs agreed a £22 million transfer. According to the BBC, the newly promoted Premier League outfit have agreed the deal with Everton for the midfielder. Hull will pay an initial £13 million, with a further £9 million in add-ons (£22 million total).

The midfielder has been given permission to undergo his medical in East Yorkshire as Hull continue to make the most of a busy final day of the summer transfer window.

Iroegbunam joined Everton from Aston Villa in 2024 for £9 million but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. He has made 53 appearances for the Toffees, contributing five assists, but his involvement has often been limited.

Last season, the England youth international featured 31 times across competitions, but racked up just over 1,500 minutes. His ability to operate as either a defensive midfielder or in a more advanced central role has made him a useful squad player, but competition for places has increased significantly.

Why selling Iroegbunam makes sense

Everton’s recent midfield additions have played a major role in the decision to cash in on Iroegbunam. The arrivals of Christian Norgaard and Hayden Hackney have pushed him further down the pecking order, making a permanent departure a sensible option for all parties.

Hull see Iroegbunam as a versatile midfielder who can add depth to their squad. The Tigers have already made several additions in the middle of the pitch this summer, but Iroegbunam’s Premier League experience and ability to reprise multiple roles have convinced them that he can make a valuable contribution.

For Iroegbunam, the move offers the regular football he has struggled to find at Everton. Rather than competing for limited minutes at his current club, the 23-year-old will become an important figure for Hull and play a more prominent role in their Premier League campaign.

Hull City have been among the division’s busiest clubs during the summer, and Iroegbunam will become their 13th signing of the window. The club are continuing to strengthen their squad ahead of the deadline as they prepare to survive in the top flight.