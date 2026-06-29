Everton agree deal to sign Hayden Hackney

Everton have reached an agreement with Middlesbrough to sign highly-rated midfielder Hayden Hackney in a deal worth up to around £25 million, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer in the Championship over the past two seasons and is expected to become a key addition for David Moyes’ squad as the club looks to strengthen after narrowly missing out on European qualification last term. Everton are understood to have secured his signature, beating Premier League interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

The deal is structured with an initial fee of approximately £16.5 million, rising significantly through performance-related add-ons that could take the total package close to £25 million. These bonuses are believed to be linked to appearances, international recognition, and potential targets for European qualification.

Hackney’s development at Middlesbrough has been rapid and consistent. A product of the club’s academy, he has developed into one of the most influential midfielders outside the Premier League, combining intelligent passing with strong ball-carrying ability and an eye for goal.

Last season, he registered six goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, underlining his growing influence in the final third. His performances—Championship Player of the Season and Team of the Year selection—confirmed his status as one of English football’s second-tier standouts. Despite his individual success, Middlesbrough fell short of promotion, missing out on a return to the Premier League following the play-off final defeat to Hull City.

Everton could use Hackney

Everton is refreshing its midfield as experienced players near the end of their contracts and squad depth remains uncertain. Hackney is expected to add creativity and progression in central areas, offering a different profile to Everton’s more defensive midfield options.

The midfielder is also believed to have been attracted by the prospect of working under Moyes and establishing himself in the Premier League at a crucial stage of his career. Personal terms are understood to be finalised, with the expectation that the deal will complete without major complications.

Hackney is expected to become one of Everton’s most significant signings of the summer, with the club hoping to stabilise and elevate a midfield that struggled for consistency last season.