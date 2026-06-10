Crystal Palace will attempt to beat Everton in the race to sign 23-year-old English midfielder Hayden Hackney from EFL Championship club Middlesbrough this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Hayden Hackney is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Middlesbrough mainstay.

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League are preparing a proposal to beat Everton to the Englishman’s signature, and the TEAMtalk report has revealed that they are ready to submit “the highest bid” to land his signature. The Toffees have already failed with two offers (worth £12 million and £15 million) to secure Hackney’s services, with Middlesbrough holding out for £25 million.

Who is Hayden Hackney?

Hayden Hackney has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the EFL Championship since breaking into the first-team squad at Middlesbrough. The 23-year-old spent his formative years in his homeland and graduated from the youth division at the Midlands club in January 2021. However, the Redcar native had to wait until the 2022/23 season to enjoy his breakthrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Hackney was superb in the 2025/26 season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 41 outings across all competitions, though it was not enough to secure promotion. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s exploits for the EFL Championship club have piqued the attention of several well-known Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace and Everton.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Hayden Hackney makes sense. The Eagles are fretting over Adam Wharton’s long-term future amid the Englishman’s reported links with several high-profile clubs, including Liverpool. Wharton has thus emerged as a viable target, as his productivity from the central areas and passing ability make him a potential like-for-like replacement for his compatriot at Selhurst Park.

As for Everton, the Toffees need a long-term central midfield partner for James Garner, as Idrissa Gueye is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Merlin Rohl struggled with fitness issues in his debut season with the Merseyside club. Hackney is thus an option worth considering, and recent reports suggested that they are the front-runners to secure his services.

However, with Crystal Palace ready to steal a march on Everton and submit the highest bid for his signature, they must convince Middlesbrough to accept their offer, which will be around £20 million. However, it is unclear if the Eagles are ready to meet Boro’s £25 million valuation of the English midfielder.