Christian Norgaard set to join Everton as deal agreed

Christian Norgaard is on the verge of joining Everton from Arsenal, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over a summer deal.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalists Dharmesh Sheth and Vinny O’Connor, Christian Norgaard will leave Arsenal after only one season as he attempts to feature regularly for a team again. Everton will pay £7 million to sign the 32-year-old from the North London club.

Meanwhile, the reputed David Ornstein has revealed that Norgaard is likely to undergo his medical tests in the coming week. Once all the formalities are completed, the Dane will become the fourth signing of the ongoing transfer window for Everton after Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, and Merlin Rohl.

How has Christian Norgaard fared at Arsenal?

Christian Norgaard has had to bide his time since joining Arsenal from Brentford in a deal worth £10 million last summer. The 32-year-old was expected to be a backup player for the North London club after Arsenal signed Martin Zubimendi as central midfield partner for Declan Rice.

As expected, the Danish international has struggled for regular involvement, having managed only 1,040 minutes of game time in 20 appearances for Arsenal thus far, though he has impressively chipped in with three assists. Meanwhile, Norgaard’s stock remains high, and a move away from Arsenal will materialise in a few days.

Another move across the Premier League on the horizon?

Reports ahead of the summer transfer window made it clear that Arsenal would entertain bids for Christian Norgaard during the off-season. With the North London club reportedly prioritising a summer move for Bruno Guimaraes, they needed to cash in on an existing member of their midfield unit.

Norgaard thus became the first candidate on the chopping block, with recent reports linking him with Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Everton’s interest in the Dane has been understandable, as they have parted ways with Idrissa Gueye as a free agent. While Hayden Hackney has arrived from Middlesbrough, he will likely replace the exit-linked Tim Iroegbunam in David Moyes’s squad.

Norgaard offers defensive cover in midfield and technical distribution, making him a direct replacement for Gueye. Despite being 32 years old, the Danish midfielder can be a bargain for a transfer fee of £7 million, as he also brings leadership to the table, having led Brentford with aplomb before moving to Arsenal. The deal suits all three parties, and Arsenal can now focus on signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.