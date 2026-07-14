Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Christian Norgaard

Crystal Palace are targeting Christian Norgaard this summer, with the Dane facing an uncertain future at Arsenal.

According to a report by Ekstra Bladet via Sport Witness, Christian Norgaard is weighing up his options after a frustrating campaign in North London, although he has yet to make a final decision on whether to leave Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window.

Norgaard arrived at Arsenal for £15 million last summer with the reputation of being one of the Premier League’s most reliable defensive midfielders following an impressive spell at Brentford. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Mikel Arteta due to the squad’s depth and limited game time.

Despite his professionalism and experience, the Denmark international found minutes difficult to come by, leading to speculation that both player and club could consider a summer separation. Crystal Palace view Norgaard as an ideal addition to their midfield.

The Eagles value his leadership qualities, tactical discipline and extensive Premier League experience, all of which could prove invaluable. Norgaard’s defensive acumen and leadership could prove transformative. Palace seek an experienced, immediate-impact signing rather than a long-term prospect.

Norgaard could be in demand this summer

Crystal Palace are not the only club monitoring the midfielder’s situation, with several Premier League teams reportedly keeping tabs on developments. That interest has created a competitive market, meaning Palace may have to move quickly to convince Norgaard that Selhurst Park is the right destination for the next stage of his career.

Having stepped away from international football, Norgaard is likely to prioritise consistent club action. While Arsenal are not expected to stand in his way should a suitable offer arrive. From Arsenal’s perspective, allowing Norgaard to leave would also help reshape the squad as Arteta continues to build for the future.

The North London club have invested heavily in midfield options over recent transfer windows, leaving the veteran lower down the pecking order. An exit would create additional room within the squad while providing the player with the opportunity to play consistently elsewhere.

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Crystal Palace must move quickly to convince Norgaard that Selhurst Park offers the regular football and opportunity he now prioritises. The coming weeks will clarify whether Norgaard chooses to challenge himself at a new club.