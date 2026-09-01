Hull City move for Dario Essugo breaks down

Hull City have pulled out of the move for Dario Essugo following a new signing in the same position, as Chelsea are to make a late call.

According to The Athletic, Hull City have ruled out a late move for Dario Essugo, leaving Chelsea to ponder the next steps to aid the midfielder’s development. The newly promoted side have already made a midfield signing around deadline day, which negated the need for the Chelsea man, as the Blues will now look to find alternate solutions.

Dario Essugo has made only eight appearances for Chelsea since the club signed him from Sporting CP for £18.5 million last summer. Chelsea had intended to send him out on a Premier League loan to gain regular playing time, with the hope of developing him under competitive conditions in the English top flight.

The idea was to add Premier League experience on a consistent level into his legs in the upcoming campaign, as Chelsea had considered the idea of loaning him out to an English top-flight club. Now, as things stand, Essugo could remain at Chelsea for at least until the January transfer window, as a potential move breaks down.

Hull City rule out Dario Essugo move

Hull City were reportedly linked with a loan move for Essugo earlier in the window, and the Tigers appeared a natural fit for Chelsea’s solution. However, the newly promoted Premier League club have now ruled out a move for the struggling 21-year-old Chelsea prospect.

The Tigers have made a move for Everton’s Tim Iroegbunam on a permanent deal, which probably negates the idea of signing another midfielder in the latter stages of the market. They had wanted a new midfielder and were also reportedly considering a move for Manchester United’s Toby Collyer before he rejoined West Bromwich Albion.

Where next for Essugo?

With the move to Hull City off the table and limited time remaining, Chelsea’s options have narrowed sharply. A domestic Premier League loan is now unlikely given the late stage of the window. However, RC Strasbourg, Chelsea’s sister club in France, remain a credible avenue.

The Premier League giants have an available international loan slot, making a transfer administratively feasible. Should no other English club step forward, a switch to Strasbourg would allow Essugo to continue his development in a competitive European league while maintaining Chelsea’s longer-term investment in his career.