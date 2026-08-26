Hull City rival West Bromwich Albion in Toby Collyer chase

Hull City have joined West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer, with the 22-year-old facing an important decision over his next move.

This is according to Ben Jacobs via X. Collyer spent time with both clubs last season, although injuries prevented him from building sustained momentum at either destination. West Brom had appeared well placed to bring him back, but Hull’s renewed interest could now complicate matters significantly.

Hull City offer Premier League route

Collyer joined West Brom on loan for the first half of the 2025/26 campaign and made 12 appearances, including three starts, before a calf injury brought his spell to an early end. Manchester United recalled him to Carrington to complete his rehabilitation before sending him back out once fit. Hull then signed the midfielder for the second half of the season as they pushed for promotion.

The move ultimately ended in success for the Tigers, who secured a place in the Premier League, but Collyer was limited to only five Championship appearances after suffering another injury, this time to his hamstring. Now fully focused on rebuilding his momentum, the United academy graduate must decide whether to return to West Brom or take the opportunity to remain with Hull and potentially gain Premier League minutes.

West Brom could face late setback

Reports had suggested Collyer was close to returning to The Hawthorns, but Hull’s position as a newly-promoted Premier League club gives them an obvious attraction. The chance to compete at the highest level could be difficult for the midfielder to turn down, particularly after an injury-disrupted campaign.

Manchester United are also expected to consider which destination offers the clearest pathway to consistent football. Collyer remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with the Red Devils holding an option to extend the agreement by another year.

He has already made 31 senior appearances for the Red Devils, but regular opportunities remain difficult to guarantee. Hull’s arrival changes the complexion of this race. West Brom can offer familiarity and probably a clearer route to starting regularly, while the newly promoted Premier League club can offer top-flight football.

For Collyer, the decision should come down to minutes rather than simply division. After two injury setbacks last season, consistent football is what he needs most. If Hull City can guarantee a meaningful role rather than peripheral involvement, their Premier League status could give them the edge.