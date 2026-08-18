West Bromwich Albion in talks to sign Toby Collyer

West Bromwich Albion are in discussions with Manchester United over a permanent move for midfielder Toby Collyer, who could return to The Hawthorns after spending part of last season on loan with the Championship club.

According to Ben Jacobs via X, talks between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United have begun, with negotiations centred around a permanent transfer rather than another loan. The 22-year-old has been involved with Michael Carrick’s Manchester United squad during pre-season, but his long-term future at Old Trafford has remained uncertain throughout the summer.

West Brom working on Collyer return

Collyer is already familiar with West Brom after joining the Baggies on loan last summer. The midfielder made 12 appearances across all competitions, although only three came as starts, before a calf injury disrupted his spell and eventually resulted in his return to Manchester United in January.

After recovering, Collyer was sent back out on loan, this time joining Hull City for the remainder of the campaign. However, further fitness problems restricted him to just five appearances. Despite those setbacks, West Brom appear willing to bring him back to The Hawthorns and are now discussing the possibility of securing him permanently. Talks remain at an early stage, meaning there is still work to be done before an agreement can be reached.

Manchester United prepared for Collyer exit

Collyer has continued to receive opportunities during United’s preparations for the new campaign. He featured during the second half of their recent draw against Leeds United at Croke Park, coming into the side with Mason Mount unavailable through injury. Nevertheless, an exit has been anticipated for much of the summer as United assess the pathway available to the academy graduate.

A permanent move could provide Collyer with the regular senior football required at this stage of his career rather than another temporary spell away from Old Trafford. Hull had also been credited with an interest in bringing him back following their promotion to the Premier League, although no agreement has materialised.

Returning to West Brom could make plenty of sense for Collyer. He already knows the club and would have an opportunity to establish himself permanently rather than facing another season of uncertainty through loans. The youngster’s recent injury record is something West Brom will have to consider, but at 22, there remains plenty of time for the Manchester United youngster to develop.

With talks now underway, the coming days should reveal whether the Baggies can turn their renewed interest into a permanent agreement. Meanwhile, other homegrown players also face an uncertain future at Manchester United, with Harry Amass also on the chopping block.