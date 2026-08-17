Manchester United expediting Harry Amass sale

Manchester United will attempt to sell 19-year-old homegrown left-back Harry Amass in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Harry Amass does not appear to be in Manchester United’s long-term plans. The update has revealed that the Red Devils have “stepped up attempts to monetise their academy” by selling high-value prodigies in the coming weeks.

Amass is one of the players on the chopping block, with the Daily Mail report revealing that Manchester United will demand £7 million, including add-ons, to part ways with the Englishman in the ongoing transfer window.

Harry Amass and his career so far

Harry Amass is one of the latest promising prospects to graduate from the fabled academy at Manchester United. The Red Devils have produced dozens of world-class prospects throughout their history, with many going on to have legendary careers with the Premier League club. Amass earned his senior bow under Ruben Amorim last season, and the 19-year-old made several appearances in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

The English full-back the first half of the 2025/26 season with Sheffield Wednesday, chipping in with one goal and one assist in 21 EFL Championship outings. However, even though he won two Player of the Month awards, Manchester United cut short Amass’s loan stint and sent him to Norwich City in the winter transfer window.

Championship return on the horizon?

The stint with Norwich City did not produce the desired results, as the academy graduate managed only 15 minutes of game time in one appearance. While that stint has reduced his stock, recent reports have linked him with several English clubs.

Staying at Manchester United could also have been a viable decision, as Luke Shaw is the only specialist left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a winger, the Red Devils need an alternative to Shaw, bringing Amass into the picture. However, the English defender appears to have no future at Old Trafford, with United eager to balance their books by selling valuable academy graduates for “pure profit”.

With Manchester United ready to cash in on Amass for only £7 million, the valuation should attract lower-league clubs, as he will not command an unrealistic price tag. Manchester United’s cost-effective demand also helped them sell Radek Vitek, who joined Middlesbrough in a deal worth £14 million, including add-ons, earlier this summer.