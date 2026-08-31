Chelsea prioritising Manu Kone as Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea have identified 25-year-old AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone as an ideal replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea have made Manu Kone their priority midfield target should Enzo Fernandez leave the West London club for Manchester City, according to an update from French journalist Santi Aouna, with the Blues assessing alternatives to strengthen their options in the centre of the park.

Kone has emerged as the West London club’s preferred replacement for Fernandez, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain as Manchester City continue to work on a transfer. The potential departure of the Argentine international would leave Chelsea with a significant gap to fill, prompting the club to identify a high-quality successor.

Chelsea had previously been exploring a move for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, but that move is currently off, as per Santi Aouna, in a separate update. The West Londoner have now shifted their entire focus to the Roma star.

Chelsea are now going after Kone’s signature

The in-demand Kone has now moved to the top of the list after establishing himself as an important figure at the Serie A club. The French international joined the Giallorossi from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2024 and has gradually become one of the most influential midfielders in their squad.

Kone’s development has accelerated following the arrival of Gian Piero Gasperini, with the French midfielder becoming a key component of AS Roma’s midfield during the 2025/26 campaign. He accumulated more than 2,700 minutes across 37 appearances in all competitions, contributing towards five goals.

The 25-year-old offers a different profile to Fernandez but could provide Chelsea with the physicality and defensive intensity needed in midfield. His ability to carry the ball, compete in duels and cover ground could make him a strong option alongside Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea’s interest in Kone also reflects the club’s desire to maintain a young and high-potential squad. The Frenchman has continued to improve in Italy and is gaining greater recognition at the international level, making him an increasingly attractive option for Premier League clubs.

For the Blues, the next step will depend heavily on Enzo Fernandez’s future. If Manchester City succeed in completing the Argentine’s signing, the Blues could quickly intensify their efforts to bring Kone to Stamford Bridge.