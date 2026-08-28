Chelsea in talks to sign Lamine Camara as Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea and Monaco are in discussions for the transfer of Lamine Camara, with the midfielder seen as a replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea could end up bringing in a new midfielder before the transfer deadline, as Enzo Fernandez’s future is still in significant doubt. With Manchester City chasing the Argentine midfielder, the Blues are now in negotiations with Monaco for the transfer of Lamine Camara as Fernandez’s replacement, as reported by Sacha Tavolieri.

Big moves are expected in the final days before the deadline, with Chelsea at the forefront of some key deals. The Blues are still anticipating a change in Enzo Fernandez’s future, as Manchester City had reportedly ramped up their pursuit of the midfielder.

Despite a deadline imposed by Chelsea, Manchester City are now reportedly ready to pay big to sign the midfielder, as Enzo Maresca seeks a reunion. More importantly, the Italian manager views Fernandez as the ideal piece for their midfield, with one report suggesting an agreement is imminent with Chelsea.

Chelsea to chase Lamine Camara

Chelsea will replace Fernandez should the Argentine star depart before the deadline, as Lamine Camara is the player being linked, as per Sacha Tavolieri. The journalist stated the Blues and Monaco are advancing in talks for the Senegalese midfielder, with a deal expected to be agreed in the upcoming 48 hours.

The fee mooted is in the region of €60 million, which may be what Monaco were expecting from suitors. Earlier reports stated they had rejected a €50 million offer from Crystal Palace for the midfielder, and now it appears Camara is the primary replacement target that Chelsea feel will improve their squad.

Apart from Palace, Brighton were also reportedly keen, although Chelsea are the front runners as things stand. If Camara joins, Fernandez could follow to Manchester City before the deadline.

Will Lamine Camara suit Chelsea?

Replacing Fernandez will be a difficult task, given his goal contributions during his time at the club. Last season, he contributed to 22 goals and assists across all competitions, and Camara is not the player to provide an output close to what the Argentine did.

However, Camara excels in carrying the ball as well as being a duel winner, which could complement key man Moises Caicedo in a way different to how Fernandez did. The €60 million-rated Ligue 1 midfielder does bring midfield solidity to the team, which may be something that Xabi Alonso seeks given he has ample players to provide creativity in the team.