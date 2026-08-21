Brighton & Hove Albion rival Crystal Palace in Lamine Camara race

Brighton & Hove Albion are keen on signing 22-year-old Senegalese international Lamine Camara from AS Monaco this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are also interested in Lamine Camara. The 22-year-old AS Monaco midfielder has a growing list of suitors from the Premier League, and Brighton & Hove Albion will pursue his signature to replace Carlos Baleba in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

How has Lamine Camara fared in Ligue 1?

Lamine Camara has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining AS Monaco from FC Metz in July 2024. The 22-year-old arrived at Stade Louis II after an impressive spell with FC Metz, having been a standout performer in a dreadful 2023/24 campaign for the French club. His stock has only soared after solid showings for AS Monaco.

The Senegalese midfielder has made 72 appearances thus far for AS Monaco while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Camara’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with several Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s pursuit makes sense, as they are concerned about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his continued links with Manchester City. With Romeo Lavia struggling to build his fitness, Valentin Barco is the only viable alternative to Fernandez within the Chelsea squad. The situation has thus forced them to consider alternatives.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s interest in Lamine Camara stems from two issues. While Adam Wharton is increasingly likely to remain at Selhurst Park despite the recent links with Manchester City, his long-term future is uncertain. Additionally, Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Camara is an option worth considering for Crystal Palace.

As for Brighton & Hove Albion, the interest is a byproduct of Carlos Baleba’s renewed links with Manchester United. Recent reports have claimed that the Cameroonian international is closing in on joining the Red Devils. Additionally, James Milner has called time on his career. So, bolstering the midfield unit has become a necessity for Brighton, with Camara’s physical profile mirroring the value Baleba brought to the team.

The TEAMtalk report also mentions Newcastle United as a suitor, and the battle for the Senegalese midfielder’s signature will be intense. That suits AS Monaco, as they can drive his price up and extract the maximum possible value once a bidding war commences.