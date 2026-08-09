Crystal Palace considering Lamine Camara move, make approach

Crystal Palace have stepped up their pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as Pierre Sage looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

The Eagles are preparing for their first Europa League campaign and have already been active in the market, bringing in Oscar Mingueza and Takehiro Tomiyasu on free transfers. They have also agreed an £11 million deal for Real Salt Lake youngster Zavier Gozo.

Attention has now turned towards midfield, with 22-year-old Senegal international Camara emerging as a leading target. Sky Sports journalists Lyall Thomas and Luca Bendoni claim that the South London club have made an enquiry to understand the financial conditions of a potential transfer, but that discussions have not yet progressed beyond an initial expression of interest.

AS Monaco reluctant to lose Camara cheaply

AS Monaco’s financial situation could provide Crystal Palace with an opportunity. The Ligue 1 club are reportedly looking to generate further income from player sales after missing out on UEFA Champions League football. Maghnes Akliouche has already joined Paris Saint-Germain for around €50 million, but another significant departure could follow.

Camara and Folarin Balogun are among the players attracting interest. Monaco have reportedly identified a potential replacement for Camara, although that does not mean they will accept a reduced offer. Negotiations could therefore prove difficult if Palace decide to intensify their pursuit.t.

Monaco have reportedly identified a potential replacement for Camara, although that does not mean they will accept a reduced offer. Negotiations could therefore prove difficult if Palace decide to intensify their interest.

Why do Crystal Palace want Camara?

Camara would provide Sage with another high-quality option in central midfield alongside the likes of Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada. The Senegalese midfielder is particularly effective at recovering possession and maintaining the rhythm of his team’s build-up play. His work can sometimes go unnoticed, but his influence at AS Monaco has been considerable.

Camara looks like a particularly smart target for Palace. At 22, he already possesses significant top-level experience but still has plenty of room to develop. There is, however, an important discrepancy between the reports.

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While a report by Foot Mercato claims a formal offer has been submitted, Sky Sports describes Palace’s approach as an enquiry. Until negotiations progress further, it is safer to view Palace as serious suitors rather than suggesting a deal is already advanced.