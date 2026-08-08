Zavier Gozo set to join Crystal Palace as £10 million deal agreed

Crystal Palace are set to sign Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake in a £10 million deal, with Sky Sports reporting the agreement between the two clubs.

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage is seemingly playing a key role in shaping a squad capable of competing in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Europa League. According to an update from Sky Sports journalist James Savundra, the Eagles have reached an agreement with Real Salt Lake for Zavier Gozo, with boss Sage prioritising quality depth this summer.

Zavier Gozo has attracted interest from English sides since the January window, when Aston Villa reportedly enquired about the wide player. Playing for Real Salt Lake in MLS, the young American star has already made a strong impression in the market and was also very close to making the USMNT squad for the World Cup.

Crystal Palace have Zavier Gozo agreement

Gozo likes to feature out wide, and while he is capable of becoming a top-notch winger in the future, The Athletic reported that he played 16 games as a wing-back last season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the process.

His profile suits Crystal Palace, while Sage would want a player of his quality to come in and develop in his system as a wing-back, a position Palace regularly use. With the Eagles eager to perform well in the Premier League and compete in the Europa League, quality squad depth is imperative.

There are some loose links regarding a potential exit for Daniel Munoz, but the idea would be to have both the Colombian international and the 19-year-old American in the team competing for the same position. The £10 million deal brings one of MLS’s most highly-rated talents to Crystal Palace.

Sage is showing promising signs of building a firm foundation for the Crystal Palace side, which could prove helpful for the club’s growth in the future. Spanish defender Oscar Mingueza joined on a Bosman deal from Celta Vigo, while Takehiro Tomiyasu’s successful trial has resulted in a permanent contract. Meanwhile, Gozo has been permitted to travel for a medical, and the club could announce his signing soon once the formalities are complete.