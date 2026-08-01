Crystal Palace demanding $40 million to sell Daniel Munoz amid Barcelona, AC Milan links

Crystal Palace are reportedly demanding at least $40 million to consider offers for Daniel Munoz amid links to Barcelona and AC Milan.

Crystal Palace are reportedly demanding at least $40 million to consider offers for Daniel Munoz, with Barcelona and AC Milan among the clubs linked with the Colombian defender, per US-based outlet Hooligan-Soccer.

Daniel Munoz arrived at Crystal Palace from Belgian side Genk in the January 2024 window and has been an instant success. Soon after his arrival, Oliver Glasner joined the club and the Colombian fit seamlessly into the Austrian’s plans, proving to be a shrewd acquisition by the Eagles.

Munoz has featured 108 times for the Eagles, scoring 11 times and providing 16 assists across all competitions. Munoz proved crucial in Crystal Palace’s 2024/25 FA Cup triumph and their 2025/26 Europa Conference League victory.

Daniel Munoz in demand?

Crystal Palace are secure with his contract, which runs until 2028, and the club are aware of the growing interest in the 30-year-old. Barcelona were reportedly keen earlier in the summer, according to reports, and they had been tracking the Colombian for some time.

Barcelona’s reported interest, coupled with the opportunity to strengthen their right-flank defence, could accelerate a deal. However, Palace are expected to demand at least $40 million to sell the Colombian wing-back, and they hold the advantage in negotiations given his contract and importance to the team.

AC Milan, under new manager Ruben Amorim, are keen to sign Munoz. The Portuguese coach seeks a player of the Colombian’s quality, as his Premier League performances are proof that he would suit Amorim’s intensity and ideas. The Rossoneri are also reportedly keeping tabs on Noussair Mazraoui, a player the new boss knows well from his time at Manchester United.

What next for Daniel Munoz?

The player may see these links to Milan and Barcelona as a major opportunity for his career. More importantly, he is 30 and may not receive another opportunity at this level, which could potentially see him pushing for a move to either of those clubs.

Palace do hold all the cards in this regard, as they may be willing to open the door to a sale for the requested $40 million. They have no reason to sell him cheaply, especially since both Barcelona and Milan would benefit from having the Colombian in their ranks.