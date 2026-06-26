Barcelona rekindle move for Daniel Munoz

Barcelona have revived their interest in Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz as they continue their search for reinforcements on the right flank.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona have reignited their pursuit of Crystal Palace full-back Daniel Munoz, who has lit up the World Cup with two goals in their first two group games.

Strengthening the full-back department has emerged as one of their priorities for the Catalan club. Hansi Flick is keen to add greater depth and competition in wide defensive areas. As a result, the Spanish club have now turned their attention back towards Munoz after exploring alternative targets like Denzel Dumfries, who has joined rivals Real Madrid.

The club are believed to be targeting an attack-minded right-back who can deliver tactical flexibility and provide relief for Jules Kounde throughout the campaign. Munoz, with his experience and technical abilities, seems to be an ideal fit for their possession-based style of football.

Munoz has done plenty to enhance his reputation over the last 12 months. The 30-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season with Crystal Palace, playing a key role as the Eagles enjoyed one of the most successful campaigns in their history. He contributed five goals and four assists across all competitions as they went on to win the Conference League.

The experienced defender has also carried that form onto the international stage. Representing Colombia at the ongoing World Cup, Munoz has continued to catch the eye with a series of energetic displays down the right side. His ability to influence matches in both defensive and attacking phases has strengthened Barcelona’s belief that he could do wonders for them.

Barcelona ready to make moves for Munoz

Barcelona’s interest is fuelled by Munoz’s reported asking price of around €25 million despite his contract extending to 2028. The Blaugrana hierarchy are understood to be working on a financial plan that would allow them to pursue the transfer while remaining within their economic constraints.

Given the club’s well-documented financial challenges in recent years, any move will likely require careful planning and negotiations before formal talks can accelerate. While nothing concrete has happened so far, Barcelona appear determined to explore the possibility of bringing Munoz to Camp Nou.

The Colombian defender’s blend of experience, attacking quality and reliability has made him an increasingly attractive option as Flick looks to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours both domestically and in Europe.