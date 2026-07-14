AC Milan eyeing Noussair Mazraoui swoop

AC Milan will look to sign 28-year-old Moroccan international Noussair Mazraoui from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Noussair Mazraoui is the subject of interest from AC Milan. The Serie A giants are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a versatile full-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Manchester United utility man.

Per Calciomercato, Ruben Amorim is the driving force behind AC Milan’s move for Mazraoui, with the Rossoneri establishing contact for a possible summer move. The report has added that Amorim will hand a starting role on the right flank to the Dutch-born defender.

Noussair Mazraoui and his impact at Manchester United

Noussair Mazraoui has been an asset for Manchester United since arriving from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €15 million last summer. While the Red Devils have been on a topsy-turvy ride during his spell at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Premier League giants.

The Moroccan international has made 77 appearances for Manchester United thus far while chipping in with three assists. Mazraoui’s ability to play as a centre-back, a right-back, a right wing-back, and a left-back has made him a utility man for Manchester United. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with AC Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A move on the horizon?

AC Milan’s interest in Noussair Mazraoui makes sense. The Serie A giants are combing the market for a right-back, as Zachary Athekame is the only recognised option for the position. So, Ruben Amorim wants an experienced option who can hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.

Additionally, AC Milan may need a backup left-back amid Pervis Estupinan’s emerging links with Aston Villa. Mazraoui has thus emerged as a two-pronged solution for AC Milan, as he can become the first-choice right-back under Ruben Amorim while also being a candidate to fill in at left-back if required.

However, convincing Manchester United to sanction a late departure may be a tall order, considering the 28-year-old Moroccan international’s stature at Old Trafford. However, with AC Milan initiating contact for a deal, talks between the two clubs should follow in the coming weeks.