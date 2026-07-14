Aston Villa eyeing Pervis Estupinan as Lucas Digne replacement

Aston Villa will look to sign 28-year-old Ecuadorian international Pervis Estupinan from AC Milan this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa will attempt to bolster the defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window. To that effect, Pervis Estupinan has emerged as one of three left-backs on the West Midlands club’s wishlist.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Villans are already in talks to sign the AC Milan left-back in the coming weeks, with the update suggesting that the deal is “on”. However, Romano has not revealed the other two candidates on Aston Villa’s wishlist as they look to replace Lucas Digne during the off-season.

How has Pervis Estupinan fared at AC Milan?

Pervis Estupinan has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining AC Milan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The 28-year-old arrived at San Siro amid hype surrounding him after a fruitful spell with the Seagulls. However, the player was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season with the Rossoneri.

The Ecuadorian international has managed only 1,303 minutes of game time in 22 appearances for AC Milan thus far, chipping in with one goal and one assist. However, Estupinan’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs interested in him. Aston Villa will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Pervis Estupinan makes logical sense. The West Midlands outfit would have preferred not to pursue a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, as Unai Emery already had two reliable options for the position in Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen. However, Digne is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain, forcing Villa to look for a replacement.

Digne’s departure means the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners need a specific type of left-back who can make an impact in the final third. Estupinan fits the bill, as his five goals and 14 assists during his spell with Brighton suggest he has the productivity to make an impact in the advanced areas.

Estupinan has previously worked with Unai Emery, making him an attractive option for the Aston Villa manager. With the Ecuadorian defender struggling to establish a foothold at AC Milan, a swift return to the Premier League is seemingly the ideal solution.