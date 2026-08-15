Chelsea set to block Enzo Fernandez exit, Manchester City still interested

Chelsea are determined to keep Enzo Fernandez at Stamford Bridge despite Manchester City maintaining their interest in the midfielder during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea no longer consider Fernandez available for the previously discussed £120 million figure. The conditions surrounding a possible departure had been communicated to the player’s representatives in May, with that valuation effectively operating as an informal release clause for a limited period.

That opportunity has now passed, and Chelsea are happy to retain Fernandez as an important part of their plans. Manchester City, however, have not completely abandoned their pursuit.

Manchester City remain in contact with Fernandez camp

Manchester City have maintained regular discussions with Fernandez’s representatives, including contact within the last 48 hours. Chelsea’s position means any deal would now have to take place on different terms, and it remains to be seen whether the Citizens are prepared to test their resolve with a significant proposal.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea had imposed their own deadline regarding the £120 million conditions, but Manchester City were unlikely to allow another club’s internal deadline to dictate their transfer strategy.

No formal City offer arrived before that point but Enzo Maresca nevertheless remains a major admirer of Fernandez and is well aware of the qualities the Argentina international could bring to his midfield.

Rodri situation could determine City’s next move

Much could now depend on Rodri’s future at the Etihad Stadium. Barcelona are pushing to sign the Spanish midfielder, and should Rodri depart, City would have both a significant hole in their midfield and potentially additional funds to pursue a replacement.

Fernandez would consequently become an even more attractive option for Maresca. For now, however, Rodri has returned to England and is due to meet Maresca as uncertainty surrounding his future continues. Chelsea’s message is clear and the straightforward route to signing Fernandez for £120 million has disappeared.

That does not necessarily make a transfer impossible, particularly when City remain in active contact with his camp, but Chelsea now hold an even stronger negotiating position. Rodri is the key domino. If Barcelona complete a deal for him, City’s need for an elite midfielder becomes considerably greater. Fernandez would be an outstanding replacement, but convincing Chelsea to sell one of their mainstays after their self-imposed deadline could require an extraordinary offer.