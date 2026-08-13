Chelsea give deadline to Manchester City for Enzo Fernandez bid

Chelsea will not entertain an offer for 25-year-old Argentine international Enzo Fernandez beyond 5pm this Friday.

According to a report by David Ornstein on The Athletic, Enzo Fernandez is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Chelsea star.

However, with David Ornstein now revealing Chelsea’s imposition of a deadline, Manchester City are running out of time to kick-start negotiations over a summer deal. Meanwhile, the West London club’s asking price of £120 million remains unchanged, and they want City’s offer to be in that region.

How has Enzo Fernandez fared at Chelsea so far?

Enzo Fernandez has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from SL Benfica in a big-money move in January 2023. While the South American endured teething problems at Stamford Bridge, he has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for the West London club.

The Argentine international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. His form has drawn interest from several top European clubs, with Manchester City among them.

Will Fernandez leave Chelsea soon?

Manchester City’s interest in Enzo Fernandez makes strategic sense. The Citizens are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as they have struggled for productivity from central positions, with Rayan Cherki the only player making an impact from those areas. While Elliot Anderson has arrived from Nottingham Forest, he will likely replace Rodri amid the Spanish midfielder’s links with Barcelona.

However, Manchester City have yet to replace the versatile Bernardo Silva since his departure as a free agent. Fernandez fits the bill, as he provides contribution in the final third while retaining solidity out of possession, qualities that Silva possesses. The club’s desperation for a new midfielder has also been accentuated by the uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic.

Fernandez is thus a viable target for Manchester City, though recent reports have indicated an unwillingness to meet Chelsea’s asking price. If City maintain their stance, the deadline will likely expire without a sufficient bid, forcing them to look elsewhere for a new versatile midfielder.