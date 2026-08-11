Barcelona advance talks to sign Rodri in €65 million-plus deal

Barcelona are stepping up negotiations to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with discussions over a deal worth more than €65 million now advancing.

The Catalan giants have made the Spain international one of their major priorities and are attempting to reach an agreement with City in the coming days. According to Ben Jacobs, positive talks have taken place between the clubs, with Barcelona now pushing to finalise the transfer.

A package worth over €65 million is currently under discussion as the two sides attempt to bridge the remaining valuation gap. Crucially, Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with Rodri, who is understood to favour a move to Camp Nou despite interest from Real Madrid.

Barcelona closing gap with Manchester City

Barcelona’s progress follows the rejection of their opening proposal, with City holding out for a larger package before sanctioning Rodri’s departure. The Premier League giants are nevertheless prepared to negotiate and are not expected to stand in the 30-year-old midfielder’s way if an acceptable agreement can be reached.

That has encouraged Barcelona to improve their proposal and their financial position could also be helped by Ronald Araujo’s loan departure to Liverpool, providing further flexibility as they attempt to complete one of the biggest transfers of the summer. With the player’s approval already secured, the remaining obstacle is finding a financial structure that satisfies City.

Rodri ready to return to Spain

A move would bring Rodri’s hugely successful spell in Manchester to an end seven years after he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2019. The midfielder has made 298 appearances for City and collected a remarkable haul of silverware, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League. Signed for a then club record €70 million, he has been worth every penny.

His individual achievements have been equally impressive, highlighted by winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or and establishing himself among the outstanding defensive midfielders of his generation. Rodri also helped Spain win this summer’s World Cup, and a return to his homeland could now follow.

Pep Guardiola’s departure and Enzo Maresca’s arrival at City have added another dimension to the midfielder’s situation. This now feels considerably more advanced than Barcelona simply testing City’s resolve.

Personal terms are already agreed, as Rodri wants the move. The latest discussions are bringing Barcelona closer to City’s valuation. There is still enough of a financial gap for negotiations to fail, but all three parties appear to have reasons to find a compromise. If Barcelona can push their package closer to the €70 million region, one of the summer’s biggest transfers could move very quickly.