Barcelona set deadline to seal Rodri deal, third bid lined up

Barcelona have set a 48-hour deadline to try and sign Manchester City midfield mainstay Rodri; the Catalan giants are set to table their third bid.

Barcelona have set a 48-hour deadline to complete their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Rodri, according to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that a third offer is expected to arrive this weekend as the Catalan club push to bring the Spain international to Camp Nou. Rodri has made his preference clear, choosing Barcelona over the possibility of returning to Madrid.

The experienced midfielder has also informed Manchester City that he wants to leave and join only Barcelona, giving the Catalan giants confidence that a deal can eventually be completed. However, negotiations have proved more difficult than expected, with City refusing to lower their valuation.

The TEAMtalk report suggests Barcelona are preparing a third bid worth more than €70 million, although Manchester City continue to demand €80 million. Barcelona’s previous proposal consisted of €60 million upfront plus €10 million in add-ons.

The Catalan club subsequently explored increasing the potential value of the package, but City remained firm on their €80 million valuation. The gap is particularly frustrating for Barcelona because Rodri has only one year remaining on his current contract.

Barcelona remain keen on striking a deal

The Spanish club believe City’s asking price is excessive given his contractual situation, although they recognise the midfielder’s importance and are determined to complete the signing. Manchester City’s financial pressures are hardening their negotiating stance, as the Premier League club seeks to remain compliant with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are working against the clock. The reigning La Liga champions want Rodri to be available as the headline signing for the Joan Gamper Trophy presentation and hopes to reach an agreement in principle by the weekend or, at the latest, Monday.

Rodri had initially preferred not to return to Manchester after discussions over his future, but has eventually travelled back. City seem to be using his return as a tactical manoeuvre to push the Catalan giants to get closer to their valuation.

Despite the tension, talks remain active. Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana and Barcelona counterpart Deco are reportedly in regular contact as both sides attempt to find a compromise. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also expected to become directly involved during the final stage of negotiations as the club attempts to push the deal over the line.