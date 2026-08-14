Manchester City hand warning to Rodri over Barcelona transfer

Manchester City have rejected the latest bid from Barcelona, with the Blaugrana pushing hard to sign 30-year-old Spanish international Rodri this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Despite the Spainard’s preference, a summer move is no closer to materialising, as Barcelona’s opening two bids have not come close to Manchester City’s asking price of €80 million.

Per TEAMtalk, the two proposals have been worth €45 million and €60 million, with the latest rejection compelling City to tell the player to “work with Barcelona to get a deal closer to their valuation”. Rodri has also been the subject of interest from Real Madrid. However, the Merengues have cooled their interest in the 30-year-old Manchester City midfielder after he indicated that he would prefer to join Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

Rodri and his skyrocketing stock

Rodri has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in July 2019. A mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country in the last seven years, he has made exponential progress during this period. Additionally, the player has reached the pinnacle of his career after winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024 and lifting the World Cup as Spain’s captain last month.

The Spanish international has made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 32 assists. However, the 30-year-old faces an uncertain future at the Etihad, as widespread reports have suggested that he wants to return to La Liga by joining Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Barcelona’s interest in Rodri is understandable, as Frenkie de Jong is unavailable due to a long-term knee injury. Hansi Flick’s squad already lacked the presence of an experienced holding midfielder, and de Jong’s injury has left him without a key progressor from the central areas.

The Manchester City star has thus emerged as a viable target, and his pre-existing chemistry with several Spanish players adds to his appeal. However, after failing to convince Manchester City with two bids, the Blaugrana must bridge a significant gap to the Premier League club’s asking price of €80 million.

That said, the player’s desire to move to Camp Nou gives them leverage during negotiations with Manchester City. However, deal remains contingent on Barcelona coming close to the Premier League club’s asking price of €80 million, with the move in the balance.