Carlos Baleba closing in on joining Manchester United in £65 million deal

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal for Carlos Baleba after making a £65 million offer, including add-ons, for the Brighton & Hove Albion star.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United are nearing an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for Baleba. The Cameroon international has been a target for the Red Devils since last summer, and Michael Carrick’s side have now submitted an offer worth £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons. The Seagulls have not yet accepted the bid, amicable discussions between the clubs have created confidence that a deal can be completed.

Manchester United entered the summer needing midfield depth after Casemiro’s departure and Ugarte’s injury. After signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, the Red Devils have remained keen to bring in a third midfielder before the deadline.

The resurgent Premier League giants were reportedly targeting three midfielders during the window, with several names under consideration. Recent reports linked Manchester United with Myles Lewis-Skelly, although Arsenal were unwilling to sell and the player himself wanted to remain in north London.

However, United are now closing in on Baleba, who could offer similar positional flexibility by playing in midfield and occasionally covering at left-back.

Why do Manchester United want to sign Carlos Baleba?

Manchester United had reportedly cooled their interest in Baleba and a few other Premier League-based midfielders because of rising valuations, but the situation has since changed. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the club’s £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons falls short of Brighton’s valuation of the 22-year-old.

However, discussions between the clubs are continuing on amicable terms, and there is confidence that an agreement can be reached soon. As per Florian Plettenberg, personal terms are already agreed with the Cameroonian midfielder, which may play in Manchester United’s favour to get a deal done with the Seagulls.

Baleba has made 112 appearances for the Seagulls since joining from Lille in 2023. He was linked with Manchester United last summer, but Brighton’s high valuation prevented the club from approaching. According to reports from Brighton’s camp, the club are willing to sell for a more reasonable price, with Old Trafford increasingly looking like his likely destination.

Is Baleba a good fit?

Manchester United have had issues with mobility in midfield, with Tielemans and Santos not completely solving that problem. Baleba would add athleticism, ball-carrying ability and defensive intensity, while his left-footed profile could provide better balance in Carrick’s midfield.

The return of UEFA Champions League football and the need to compete across several competitions mean United require quality depth in every position. Although the club were reluctant to meet some midfielders’ valuations earlier in the summer, a deal in the region of £65 million to £70 million for Baleba could represent a shrewd piece of business.

The 22-year-old has the ability to make an immediate impact while still possessing significant room for further development.