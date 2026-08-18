Manchester United not giving up on Myles Lewis-Skelly despite recent updates

Manchester United are unwilling to abandon their pursuit of Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a late approach still a possibility.

Manchester United are yet to lose hope in pursuit of Myles Lewis-Skelly despite Arsenal’s resistance to selling the academy graduate, according to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic. There are plenty of unprecedented challenges in signing the teenager, who may not be eager to leave the North London club this summer.

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Lewis-Skelly despite the complications surrounding a potential deal. The Red Devils see Lewis-Skelly as a potential solution to fill two positions, left-back and midfield in the current window, although the Gunners are unlikely to sell their academy graduate.

At the start of 2026, there were rumours surrounding Lewis-Skelly’s immediate future after he struggled for regular playing time under Mikel Arteta. Following a breakthrough campaign in 2024/25, the academy graduate was rarely selected from the start last season.

Although he made 36 appearances across all competitions, his reduced role led to interest from several clubs. Manchester United have reportedly been keen to explore a deal throughout the summer and have continued to monitor the 19-year-old prodigy’s situation. The Red Devils are looking for both a new left-back and another midfielder, and Lewis-Skelly is capable of playing in either role.

Arsenal unmoved on Lewis-Skelly’s future

Lewis-Skelly was reportedly offered to Manchester United and Chelsea through intermediaries, which put pressure on Arsenal to respond to the speculation. However, Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to entertain offers, while Lewis-Skelly himself is keen to remain at the Emirates and fight for his place under Arteta.

Manchester United may present an appealing opportunity, but they are unlikely to make meaningful progress. Moreover, if Arsenal were to consider a departure, their asking price would likely be extremely high.

Arteta has backed the player since the closing stages of last season and going into the new campaign. Lewis-Skelly started in Arsenal’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City, further underlining his importance to the squad.

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United entered the transfer window intending to sign a left-back capable of competing with Luke Shaw. They have so far struggled to make progress with their targets, particularly with Newcastle United determined to block any move for Lewis Hall, who remains United’s leading target for the role.

Manchester United are expected to shelve their chase of Hall, which could force them to explore alternative options. They are also looking for another midfielder despite arrivals such as Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Manuel Ugarte’s injury has increased the need for another midfield addition. Lewis-Skelly’s positional flexibility appeals to Manchester United’s dual need, but Arsenal’s refusal to sell and the player’s commitment to the club mean the Red Devils are likely to look elsewhere before the deadline.