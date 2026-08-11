Myles Lewis-Skelly offered to Chelsea, Manchester United

Myles Lewis-Skelly has reportedly been offered to Chelsea and Manchester United, with Arsenal making their stance clear.

According to The Guardian, Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to Chelsea and Manchester United in the latter stages of the transfer window. The young Arsenal academy graduate has previously been linked with an exit, although the Gunners are now making their stance clear regarding the future of the versatile player.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has had two mixed seasons at Arsenal, going from being a regular during the 2024/25 campaign to playing a sporadic role last term. He made 36 appearances across all competitions, including just five Premier League starts, although four of those came during the club’s late run to the title.

Arteta started Lewis-Skelly in the Champions League final, underlining his trust in the young defender, despite limited playing time at the start of the season having previously sparked Manchester United’s interest.

Myles Lewis-Skelly offered to rivals

According to the report in The Guardian, Lewis-Skelly was reportedly offered to Chelsea and Manchester United. The report coincides with Arsenal’s recent signing of Bruno Guimaraes, who could threaten to reduce the young midfielder’s playing time ahead of the new season.

The report suggests Arsenal might recoup some of Guimaraes’s fee through a possible sale of Lewis-Skelly. The story suggests a potential price of £45 million for Lewis-Skelly, which could interest both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea have been looking to add a new midfielder following the departure of Andrey Santos, while Enzo Fernandez’s future remains uncertain. So, the West London club could view Lewis-Skelly as a shrewd long-term investment at that price.

Manchester United had reportedly considered a summer move for Lewis-Skelly and could view the £45 million-rated Arsenal prodigy as a strong option, particularly given their need for another midfielder.

Arsenal’s stance on Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal were not expected to entertain offers for Lewis-Skelly, and they have now reportedly ruled out selling their academy star. Given the trust Arteta has placed in the 19-year-old midfielder, the Arsenal boss will not want to sanction the sale of one of the club’s top young talents.

Lewis-Skelly was not considering an exit earlier, according to reports, and views his future as being at Arsenal. The Athletic’s James McNicholas also confirmed the club’s intention to keep the midfielder, meaning the recent links to Chelsea and Manchester United are currently being treated as rumours.