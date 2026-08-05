Bruno Guimaraes set to join Arsenal as £75 million deal agreed

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Newcastle United for the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes, with the midfielder now expected to travel for his medical.

The Bruno Guimaraes saga that has stretched on for weeks is coming to a close, as Sky Sports reports an agreement between Arsenal and Newcastle United. The Gunners will pay a fixed fee of £75 million for the midfielder, with no add-ons or bonuses.

Bruno Guimaraes’s former club, Lyon, are expecting a windfall owing to their sell-on clause, which entitles them to 20 per cent of the profits, a figure The Athletic claims is in the region of £7 million to £8 million.

The Brazilian midfielder’s arrival represents a significant midfield upgrade for Arsenal; his ball-retention and press resistance address a key weakness in the Gunners’ engine room.

How did the Bruno Guimaraes saga unfold?

The saga began with a report from David Ornstein stating that Guimaraes had informed Newcastle United of his desire to join Arsenal. However, the club chose to use intermediaries to understand the deal with the Magpies, while Newcastle-based sources kept reiterating that there had been no direct contact between the clubs.

Arsenal were never expected to overpay for the 28-year-old Newcastle star, given his age and the long-term value they can associate with the money spent. Over the last few days, reports stated that they had reached an agreement, which may have been premature, but the deal has since been closed.

Despite rumours that Guimaraes could hand in a transfer request, the player conducted himself professionally while negotiations progressed. Now, with an agreement in place, the 28-year-old Newcastle star is expected to leave the club’s training camp in La Manga, Spain, to complete the formalities of the deal, such as medical tests and contract signing.

Bruno Guimaraes exit a bitter blow for Newcastle United

Arsenal have secured one of the Premier League’s most coveted midfielders, a move that strengthens their title bid for the upcoming campaign. As much as it is seen as a statement of intent for the Gunners, the sale represents a significant loss for Newcastle United, who now face the urgent task of finding a capable replacement.

Guimaraes’s departure marks a significant loss for Newcastle, coming after the exits of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. The sale of their club captain will challenge the fanbase’s patience. Finding a capable replacement remains urgent; failure to do so could jeopardise Newcastle’s season.