Brighton & Hove Albion ready to sell Carlos Baleba for “suitable” fee

Brighton & Hove Albion could open the door to selling Carlos Baleba if a suitor meets their valuation of the midfielder, amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

Brighton & Hove Albion will consider selling Carlos Baleba if Newcastle or another suitor meets their valuation, per Football Insider. Despite fresh rumours in consecutive summer windows, Baleba appears likely to stay with the Seagulls, though Fabian Hurzeler would love to keep the Cameroonian midfielder for the upcoming campaign. The Seagulls are not closing the door on a potential sale if the right offer arrives.

There has not been much concrete interest in the market so far, although Newcastle United have reportedly been linked with a move as they look to strengthen their midfield before the transfer deadline.

The Seagulls have clear valuations for their players, and Baleba still has two years remaining on his contract, plus an option for a further season. Brighton are therefore expected to demand a significant fee, which may already have complicated Manchester United’s pursuit of the midfielder.

Brighton ready to sell Carlos Baleba

Most speculation had centred on Manchester United since last summer, while recent reports have suggested that Brighton could now be willing to sell for a lower fee, which contradicts recent reports suggesting a discount. However, interest from other clubs remains.

Newcastle United have reportedly been considering a move for Baleba, although the Seagulls have not disclosed their asking price. The fee is expected to be substantial. If Newcastle or another suitor matches or approaches Brighton’s valuation, the club could sanction a sale. It is unclear whether Newcastle will pursue the move, though the Magpies urgently need reinforcements in the position.

Newcastle United need new midfielders

Newcastle have endured a disruptive window, with some of their main targets unwilling to join while the club have also lost key players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. They clearly need the right additions to provide Matthias Jaissle with a competitive squad, particularly after Joao Palhinha rejected a move to St. James’ Park in favour of waiting for Aston Villa.

With Bayern Munich ruling out a move to Aston Villa, Palhinha could remain an option for Newcastle to explore. However, the Magpies need more than one midfielder at this stage, and investing in a player such as Baleba would make sense. Whether Newcastle pursue the move will depend on Baleba’s price and their wage budget, but the Magpies urgently need reinforcements.