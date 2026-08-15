Joao Palhinha rejects Newcastle United, wants Aston Villa move

Out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha has no interest in joining Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

According to an update on CNN Portugal, Joao Palhinha is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa, with the player viewing the West Midlands club as his preferred destination. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 31-year-old Bayern Munich outcast.

Per information revealed on CNN Portugal, the experienced midfielder has rejected Newcastle United, as he is intent on moving to Aston Villa. The update comes in the wake of suggestions from Spanish journalist Diego Pico, who claimed that Newcastle United offered him a three-year contract to steal a march on their fellow Premier League club.

Joao Palhinha and his situation

Joao Palhinha is struggling to identify his next destination despite a solid loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur last season. While the 31-year-old was not an undisputed first-choice starter during the 2025/26 season, he remained a key figure for the North London club after arriving on loan from Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, Palhinha accumulated nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 45 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. The Portuguese midfielder is now at a crossroads, eager to find a solution for his future, after Tottenham decided against sealing a permanent deal. His struggles since completing a €51 million move to Bayern Munich have left him seeking a fresh opportunity.

Will Palhinha return to England this summer?

Aston Villa’s interest in Joao Palhinha is understandable. Despite signing Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes have arrived from SC Freiburg and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively, they need another midfielder in the coming weeks. Amadou Onana is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, while Youri Tielemans joined Manchester United a few weeks ago. Additionally, Boubacar Kamara’s durability remains suspect.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies require an experienced holding midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes this summer. Furthermore, Joe Willock and Joelinton reportedly face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. Despite signing Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba, Newcastle need an experienced midfielder to guide the young duo and introduce stability to the midfield.

However, with the Portuguese midfielder having no interest in joining Newcastle United, they must realign their focus towards alternate options. Meanwhile, a move to Aston Villa is not certain after Max Eberl suggested this week that there is no agreement between the clubs due to differing terms for a deal. The impasse means Palhinha’s future remains in flux despite his clear preference for the Midlands.