Newcastle United eyeing Joao Palhinha as Bruno Guimaraes replacement

Newcastle United are interested in signing Bayern Munich misfit Joao Palhinha to replace exit-bound Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United are targeting Joao Palhinha to strengthen their midfield. According to Bruno Andrade on ESPN Brazil, the Magpies are preparing contingency plans as negotiations over Bruno Guimaraes’ future continue.

Arsenal remain confident of signing the Brazilian international, and Newcastle are wasting little time identifying potential replacements should the move go through before the transfer window shuts. Among the names being seriously considered is Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese international joined the German giants from Fulham in 2024 in a deal worth around €51 million, but the transfer never unfolded as expected. He struggled to establish himself in Germany and eventually spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur in an attempt to revive his fortunes.

Palhinha featured in 45 matches across all competitions, contributing towards 10 goals while playing fewer than 3,000 minutes. Although he impressed during his spell in north London, it has reportedly done little to change Bayern’s stance over his long-term future.

The German champions still consider him surplus to requirements and are prepared to negotiate a permanent transfer this summer if the right proposal arrives. Newcastle reportedly view Palhinha’s availability as an opportunity to reinforce their midfield with a versatile, experienced operator.

Why Palhinha fits perfectly in Newcastle’s plans

However, Palhinha is not a direct replacement for Guimaraes despite the links between the two players. The Brazilian excels as a progressive midfielder capable of dictating possession and driving his team forward, while the Portugal international is far more defensive-minded, thriving through his tackling, positioning and ability to shield the back four.

For that reason, Palhinha may actually be viewed as the ideal replacement for Sandro Tonali, who completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the transfer window. If Newcastle manage to sign him, they are still expected to pursue another midfielder capable of operating as a deep-lying playmaker to help fill the creative void Guimaraes would leave behind.

That approach would allow the Magpies to rebuild their midfield with greater balance rather than relying on a single signing to replace one of their most influential players.

Palhinha’s experience in the Premier League with Fulham, combined with his recent spell at Tottenham, means he would require little time to adapt if he returned to England.

With Bayern willing to discuss a sale and Newcastle eager to reshape their midfield before the new season begins, the Portuguese midfielder could emerge as one of the club’s most important transfer targets in the coming weeks if Guimaraes completes his expected move to Arsenal.