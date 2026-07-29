Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are engaged in advanced discussions with Newcastle United over the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes, with a deal close

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Newcastle United over the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with a deal reported close. A fee of over £75 million is understood to be discussed as the Gunners target the Magpies’ captain.

Advanced talks are now underway, per Ben Jacobs, after Newcastle lost Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon earlier in the summer. Sources confirm Arsenal have made multiple verbal offers, though Newcastle has not entered formal talks, according to a talkSPORT report.

Bruno Guimaraes deal close?

According to Newcastle sources, no direct talks have taken place. However, journalist Ben Jacobs reports discussions are at an advanced stage, with intermediaries handling preliminary contact. The talkSPORT report suggests a deal could be done for a fee of upwards of £75 million, with the Gunners expected to launch an official bid once Newcastle’s asking price is clarified.

Guimaraes reportedly wants his future resolved as early as possible to avoid uncertainty similar to the Alexander Isak saga from last summer. The Brazilian had previously agreed personal terms with Arsenal and informed Newcastle United of his desire to join the North London side and reigning Premier League champions.

Completing a deal for Guimaraes would underline Arsenal’s ambition to defend their Premier League title and compete in the Champions League. The 28-year-old Newcastle captain is seen as a marquee midfield addition; Guimaraes, a ball-carrier and press-resistant midfielder, would complement Arsenal’s existing midfield press and possession-based style, addressing depth in a title defence.

Should the Gunners complete this transfer for around £75 million or slightly more, it would represent a clear statement of intent in the summer market.

Arsenal targeting wider ambition

Arsenal have had clear ideas heading into the summer window and have wanted only players who would improve the current title-winning squad. On the left-wing front, despite the addition of Christos Tzolis, the Gunners missed out on Morgan Rogers, who chose to join Chelsea.

There are reported links to Vinicius Junior, and should they complete this deal alongside Guimaraes, both signings would signal Arsenal’s intention to compete for honours in Europe and domestically.