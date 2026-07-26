Bruno Guimaraes wants future resolved by next week as Arsenal push for deal

Arsenal have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United midfield mainstay Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal’s chances of signing Bruno Guimaraes have been boosted, as the Newcastle United midfielder is eager to have his future sorted before returning for pre-season next week.

According to TEAMtalk, the 28-year-old has informed his representatives that he wants clarity over his future before linking up with Eddie Howe’s squad for the club’s training camp in Spain. The Brazilian has enjoyed an extended break following his involvement at the FIFA World Cup and is hoping his next destination will be decided before he returns to club duty.

Guimaraes has already made Newcastle aware of his desire to leave St James’ Park during the current transfer window and has reportedly spoken to both the club and Howe about his intentions, with Arsenal remaining the leading contenders for his signature.

The Gunners have already stepped up their efforts, with club-to-club contact taking place in recent days. Negotiations are progressing, and there is growing confidence within the Arsenal camp that a deal can eventually be completed.

Personal terms pose no obstacle. In fact, the report suggests an agreement in principle between the North London club and the player was reached weeks ago. The biggest obstacle remains the transfer fee. Arsenal believe the transfer can be completed for less than £80 million, but Newcastle continue to value one of their most influential players much higher.

Following Sandro Tonali‘s £100 million move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, the Magpies consider Guimaraes equally important and are reluctant to sanction his departure without receiving a comparable offer.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Guimaraes has no plans to force an exit by refusing to report for training. Instead, he wants the situation resolved before pre-season begins to avoid constant speculation surrounding his future while preparations for the new campaign get underway.

Arsenal under pressure to make a move

The player’s representatives have told Arsenal to accelerate discussions. They have reportedly reminded the Premier League champions that, although Chelsea and Manchester City have remained informed about his situation throughout the summer, the Gunners have consistently been Guimaraes’ preferred destination.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the Brazilian could become the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s midfield. With Christian Norgaard linked with a possible exit, Guimaraes is viewed as both a potential replacement and an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi.

His work ethic, ball-winning intensity, and range of passing would complement Declan Rice, forming one of the strongest midfield partnerships in the Premier League.

Guimaraes’ performances last season only reinforce Arsenal’s interest. The Brazilian featured in 41 matches, scored nine goals and provided eight assists, once again proving why he is regarded as one of the league’s most complete midfielders. With the player’s clear deadline and the fee gap widening, pressure is firmly on Arsenal to make their move.