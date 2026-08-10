AS Monaco reject €50 million Crystal Palace bid for Lamine Camara, price revealed

Crystal Palace have tabled a €50 million offer for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, but the Ligue 1 club rejected it and are holding out for €65 million.

According to Sebastien Vidal, the 22-year-old has impressed over the past couple of seasons with the French giants, and Monaco’s asking price reflects his rising market value. The Senegalese international came through the ranks at FC Metz before joining AS Monaco in 2024, and has since made 71 appearances, establishing himself as a key midfielder for the Ligue 1 club.

Camara was expected to leave Monaco this summer, and much of the interest is coming from Premier League clubs. Newcastle United reportedly had him on their list earlier, and they could still return to the race after losing Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali this summer.

Aston Villa also reportedly considered a move following Amadou Onana’s injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Crystal Palace are now pursuing the midfielder with their €50 million bid. The offer represents their formal approach to Monaco.

Crystal Palace offer turned down

AS Monaco have rejected the €50 million offer from Crystal Palace, according to Sebastien Vidal, and it is unclear whether the South Londoners will return with an improved proposal. The Ligue 1 outfit are demanding €65 million for the 22-year-old, who has significant potential for the future.

Given that he is under contract until 2029, Monaco have every right to stand by their valuation of the €65 million-rated midfielder. Crystal Palace rarely pursue midfielders at this valuation, so it remains unclear whether they will match the Ligue 1 club’s asking price.

Tactical fit at Palace

Crystal Palace have a new manager in Pierre Sage, who, much like his predecessor, is expected to play a similar system consisting of a back three and two midfielders. At the moment, Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton are the starting midfielders heading into the new season. However, given the reported links between Wharton and several major clubs, there is a possibility that Palace could lose him before the transfer window closes.

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Camara could be a viable replacement for Wharton, and if the Englishman leaves, the club may have the necessary funds to convince AS Monaco. However, even if the Eagles submit a significant offer for the €65 million-rated midfielder, the final decision could rest with the player. Given Camara’s contract through 2029, Monaco hold significant leverage regardless of Palace’s next move.