Chelsea, Real Madrid threaten Manchester United move for Adam Wharton

Manchester United remain interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as Michael Carrick considers adding another midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

However, competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid is making the pursuit increasingly difficult, with the West London club viewing the English international as priority target. The Red Devils have already strengthened the department by signing Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Yet, Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s injury have left Michael Carrick wanting another option capable of controlling games from deeper positions. According to Caught Offside, Manchester United’s interest in Wharton remains active, although Crystal Palace’s valuation of around €100 million has prevented talks from progressing significantly.

Chelsea emerge as biggest threat

Chelsea are currently viewed as the most serious rivals for the 22-year-old. The Blues have reportedly resumed discussions with Crystal Palace, with Xabi Alonso considering Wharton a priority midfield target.

However, Chelsea may need to reduce the size of their squad before committing to another major transfer. Enzo Fernandez’s future remains uncertain, and his departure may facilitate a move. Palace’s strong negotiating position also means there is little incentive for them to lower their asking price, particularly with several elite clubs interested.

Real Madrid also monitoring Wharton

Real Madrid have followed Wharton for some time, although he is not currently believed to be their most urgent midfield target but that could still change late in the window. A move from the Santiago Bernabeu would immediately complicate Manchester United’s chances and potentially create a bidding war that pushes the fee even higher.

Wharton’s qualities explain the interest. He is comfortable receiving possession under pressure, progressing the ball through midfield and dictating the tempo from deep. Those attributes could complement Santos’s athleticism while allowing Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo greater freedom further forward.

Wharton would be an excellent long-term addition for Manchester United, but the €100 million valuation is difficult to justify after significant spending elsewhere. Chelsea’s involvement is the bigger immediate concern, while Real Madrid remain a dangerous wildcard. United should stay involved, but only within a strict financial limit.

Also Read: Manchester United’s transfer window has been a mess; but four signings could still rescue it

The 22-year-old has the quality to become the controlling midfielder Michael Carrick’s side need, but entering an auction with Chelsea and Real Madrid could quickly turn a sensible target into an overpriced one.