Atletico Madrid rival Manchester City in Enzo Fernandez chase

Atletico Madrid will look to sign 25-year-old Argentine international Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by Graeme Bailey on TEAMtalk, Enzo Fernandez is also the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are understood to be keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Chelsea vice-captain.

However, Graeme Bailey has revealed that Atletico Madrid will now be “firmly in the conversation” in the battle for Fernandez’s signature, as Diego Simeone is “a long-term admirer of his fellow Argentine”. The Colchoneros are now assessing whether a deal is financial feasible for Atletico.

How has Enzo Fernandez fared at Chelsea so far?

Enzo Fernandez has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from SL Benfica in a big-money move in January 2023. While the 25-year-old endured teething problems at Chelsea, he has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for the West London club.

The Argentine international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Fernandez’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile European clubs, with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Fernandez leave Chelsea soon?

Manchester City’s interest in Enzo Fernandez makes sense. The Citizens are combing the market for a versatile midfielder, as they have struggled for productivity from multiple players in the central areas, with Rayan Cherki the only player making an impact from those positions. With Elliot Anderson arriving from Nottingham Forest, signing a well-rounded midfielder like Fernandez will be a solid addition to the Manchester City squad.

As for Atletico Madrid, Koke is approaching the twilight of his career, compelling Diego Simeone to seek a long-term successor. The Argentine tactician has a strong contingent of compatriots in his squad, and that can prompt Fernandez to warm up to the possibility of moving to Estadio Metropolitano. Simeone’s style of play also aligns with the Chelsea midfielder’s combativeness.

However, a summer move will not be straightforward, as per Graeme Bailey, Chelsea will only entertain the possibility of selling the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner if suitors pay €120 million. Nevertheless, with Atletico Madrid joining the race to sign Fernandez, City will face a tall order for a deal ahead of talks to sign the player.