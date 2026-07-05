Manchester City yet to begin talks to sign Enzo Fernandez, move shelved until after the World Cup.

Manchester City’s summer rebuild is still taking shape under new head coach Enzo Maresca, with midfield expected to remain one of the key areas of focus. Although the club have already strengthened in the centre of the pitch, further additions have not been ruled out as City prepare for another Premier League title challenge.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup has naturally slowed discussions across Europe, with many transfer decisions involving elite international players being postponed until the tournament concludes. City are among the clubs taking a patient approach before making any major moves.

One player who continues to be linked with the Etihad Stadium is Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. However, despite fresh speculation following Real Madrid’s decision not to pursue the Argentine international, there have been no talks between Manchester City and either Chelsea or the player.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, any discussions regarding Fernandez’s future will only take place after the World Cup. For now, the transfer has effectively been placed on hold, with no negotiations currently underway. Chelsea signed Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023 for a then British-record fee of around £106 million, meaning any future move would almost certainly require another substantial financial commitment.

Why Manchester City are taking a patient approach over Enzo Fernandez

From a tactical perspective, Fernandez possesses many of the qualities City admire. His greatest strength is his ability to dictate play from deep through progressive passing, tempo control and intelligent positioning.

However, fitting him into City’s current midfield is not entirely straightforward. At Chelsea, Fernandez has often operated higher than his preferred role because Moises Caicedo occupies the deepest midfield position. At Manchester City, Rodri performs a similar function and remains one of the world’s finest holding midfielders.

Unless Rodri’s long-term future changes, Fernandez would likely need to adapt his game once again rather than naturally occupying his best position. City have also strengthened their midfield with the arrival of Elliot Anderson, while Rodri and Nico Gonzalez already provide considerable depth and balance.

That explains why the club are showing no urgency and rather than rushing into negotiations during the World Cup, City appear content to reassess the situation once the tournament concludes and the wider transfer market becomes clearer.

Should Manchester City move for Enzo Fernandez?

Fernandez is undoubtedly an outstanding midfielder, but this does not currently feel like City’s most pressing priority. His quality is unquestionable, yet Rodri remains the heartbeat of the midfield, and Anderson’s arrival has further strengthened the squad. Unless circumstances change after the World Cup, particularly regarding Rodri’s future, City may decide that investing heavily elsewhere offers greater value than pursuing another elite central midfielder.