Lamine Camara likely to leave AS Monaco this summer

Liverpool and Newcastle United have received a boost in their pursuit of AS Monaco midfield sensation Lamine Camara.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Liverpool and Newcastle United’s chances of signing Lamine Camara have been significantly boosted as AS Monaco might be forced to cash in on him. With the Ligue 1 club set to miss out on European football, they are preparing for a fire sale of some key stars, including the Senegalese international.

Following an impressive rise at FC Metz, Camara joined AS Monaco in the summer of 2024. The youngster has taken his game to the next level over the last 24 months. In the ongoing campaign, he has been one of the standout performers in Ligue 1.

In only 23 appearances, the 22-year-old central midfielder has contributed towards five goals. More impressively, he averages 6.7 duels won, 1.64 chances created, 2.4 fouls won, 7.82 recoveries, and 2.71 tackles per 90 minutes. These numbers clearly highlight the fact that he is equally effective on both ends of the pitch.

Premier League duo keeping tabs on Camara

Lamine Camara’s performances have attracted interest from Newcastle United and Liverpool. The Magpies are looking at him as an ideal option to reinforce their midfield amidst uncertainty around Sandro Tonali’s future.

While they have not had the best of seasons, the owners are set to back Eddie Howe in the market, and Camara could prove to be a very valuable acquisition. However, they are not the only club that are after him, and the Tyneside outfit will have to battle Liverpool, who seek more competition in the centre of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have both attracted a lot of interest from European giants. Camara could be an ideal replacement for them if either player ends up leaving. Even if they do not depart from Anfield, the Reds could still look at him to further strengthen their midfield rotation.

While the 22-year-old is a key figure at AS Monaco, Sebastien Pocognoli will be under pressure to see several players leave as the Ligue 1 outfit are set to miss out on European football. It will be a massive financial blow, and Camara’s exit could ease some financial pressure.