Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool in Lamine Camara race

Newcastle United have regularly watched the midfield target in action and lead the race, as Liverpool are also interested in the emerging star.

Newcastle United have begun preparing plans for their summer window, as a midfielder is high on their agenda. As per Team Talk, the Magpies are in front of the queue in the chase of Lamine Camara, who also has other suitors, including Liverpool, ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United have watched Lamine Camara in action numerous times over the recent period as he continued to shine for Monaco. The midfielder is a key target for the Magpies ahead of the summer as Eddie Howe prioritises a central midfielder, with Sandro Tonali’s future remaining uncertain.

The Magpies are considered the front-runners for Camara, as they could put together a plan shortly to get going on discussions. A £39 million price tag is being mentioned in the report, which might suit Newcastle United with the view to investing in a promising player with the idea of keeping him for the long-term future.

Is Lamine Camara right for Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are steadily building momentum in the background in the race for the £39 million-rated Ligue 1 midfield powerhouse from Monaco, while there are other teams, including Liverpool, interested in the Senegal international. The 22-year-old already has 50 international caps to his name, while his energetic performances and maturity beyond his age make him an ideal target for those teams.

More so for Newcastle United, given they are in danger of losing Manchester United-linked Tonali ahead of the summer. The view from St James’ Park sources is that the pursuit of Camara is not linked to the exit of the Italian, but it could well be the case that they are preparing for life beyond their key man. From the sporting side, the choice of Camara is ideal for the Magpies, who could become a key star here for years to come.

What’s next for Lamine Camara?

Liverpool’s interest is also a good point of evaluation for the player and where he stands in the grand scheme of things. Liverpool may consider a move, but at the moment, he is not viewed as a priority of sorts, as they could favour a different profile over that of the Monaco star.

Monaco could be ready to sell Camara, as is their business model, which has seen them bring players on the cheap and sell them on for massive profits when the time is right. On paper, Newcastle United are seemingly ahead in the race, but the player’s choice will also prove decisive in any decisions over his future.