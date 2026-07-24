Newcastle United explore move for Lamine Camara in Aladji Bamba talks, Barcelona also keen

Newcastle United’s recruitment drive in Ligue 1 is showing no signs of slowing down as Eddie Howe and sporting director Ross Wilson continue to target young, high-upside talent capable of strengthening the club both immediately and for the future.

With another major signing on the verge of completion, the Magpies have already begun laying the groundwork for further business in France. Their latest move could spark a transfer battle with one of Europe’s biggest clubs. According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United used negotiations with AS Monaco over highly rated midfielder Aladji Bamba to enquire about the availability of Lamine Camara, with the Senegal international remaining firmly on the club’s radar.

The discussions came as Newcastle closed in on Bamba, who is set to complete a €40 million move to St. James’ Park after beating several European clubs to his signature. While Bamba was always Newcastle’s priority, the conversations also allowed the Magpies to gather valuable information on Camara’s situation ahead of a potential future move. However, they are unlikely to have a free run at the AS Monaco midfielder.

Barcelona identify Camara as Frenkie de Jong cover

Barcelona have also begun exploring the possibility of signing the 22-year-old following Frenkie de Jong’s knee injury, which is expected to sideline the Dutch midfielder for the opening weeks of the new season.

Per Fichajes, Hansi Flick views Camara as an ideal addition because of his athleticism, defensive awareness and ability to operate both as a holding midfielder and in a more dynamic central role. The Senegal international enjoyed another impressive campaign with Monaco, making 31 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Barcelona are believed to value the midfielder at around €40 million, although any formal move may depend on the club first creating financial room by completing the sale of Marc Casado.

Newcastle keeping midfield plans flexible

Despite their admiration for Camara, Newcastle remain focused on finalising Bamba’s arrival before pursuing additional midfield reinforcements. The club insist the Frenchman has not been signed as a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who remains central to Eddie Howe’s long-term plans.

Meanwhile, Newcastle continue discussions with Besiktas regarding Joe Willock, who is expected to leave St. James’ Park after being informed he is not part of the club’s future plans. Should Willock depart, Newcastle could intensify their interest in Camara, although competition from Barcelona may complicate any negotiations.

For now, the Magpies are keeping the Monaco star firmly on their shortlist as they continue building one of the Premier League’s youngest and most talented squads. Newcastle’s decision to enquire about Lamine Camara during talks for Aladji Bamba demonstrates smart planning rather than immediate intent.

Bamba was clearly the priority, but gathering information on another highly rated Monaco midfielder could prove valuable later in the window. Barcelona’s interest, however, adds a different dimension. If the Blaugrana resolve their financial issues and decide Camara is the ideal replacement while Frenkie de Jong recovers, Newcastle may find themselves competing with one of Europe’s biggest names for one of Ligue 1’s brightest midfield talents.