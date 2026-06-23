Newcastle United ready to step up interest in Lamine Camara amid Sandro Tonali exit links

Newcastle United are interested in signing 22-year-old AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara in the summer transfer window.

Lamine Camara has done quite well for Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco, and Newcastle United are hoping to secure his signature as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Italian midfielder is a target for Tottenham Hotspur, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle United can replace him with Camara this summer. The Senegalese international has done quite well for AS Monaco, with seven goal contributions in Ligue 1 this past season.

The 22-year-old s a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a star for the Magpies. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him as well. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Camara could be an asset for Newcastle United

Camara is a box-to-box midfielder who will help out defensively and drive the team forward with his creativity. The AS Monaco midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could be the ideal long-term investment for Newcastle United.

Tonali has been a key player for the Tyneside outfit, and losing him would be a blow. Newcastle United must invest in quality players to fill the void, and the Senegalese international certainly fits the profile. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure an agreement with the French outfit.

AS Monaco could demand a premium for the talented young midfielder. Camara is an indispensable asset for them, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Meanwhile, Newcastle endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly next term.

The Magpies need to add more quality to the team. If they lose key players, they will need quality replacements as well. Camara certainly has the ability to help them improve in the middle of the park. The young midfielder has been linked with other Premier League clubs, according to reports we have covered recently. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can step in and get the deal done without further delay.