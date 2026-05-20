Newcastle United stepping up interest in Lamine Camara

Newcastle United are intensifying their search for midfield reinforcements as attention turns toward one of Ligue 1’s most promising young talents

According to Sebastien Vidal via X, Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara ahead of the summer transfer window, with discussions already believed to have taken place regarding a possible move. The Senegal international has quickly emerged as a serious target for Eddie Howe as the club prepare for another important rebuild in midfield.

The Magpies are not alone in monitoring the 22-year-old, as Liverpool are also keeping a close watch on the situation. So, Newcastle could soon find themselves involved in a competitive battle for one of France’s most highly-rated midfielders.

Camara has enjoyed a rapid rise since joining AS Monaco from Metz, having already established himself as a regular international for Senegal, earning 41 caps despite his relatively young age. His performances in Ligue 1 have attracted growing attention across Europe due to his blend of athleticism, technical quality, and defensive aggression.

Newcastle’s interest also comes amid uncertainty surrounding several midfield positions within the squad. Sandro Tonali continues to attract speculation linking him with other Premier League clubs, while the club are believed to be assessing whether changes are needed to improve balance and intensity in central areas.

Camara is viewed internally as far more than a squad option. Newcastle see him as a player capable of becoming part of the club’s long-term midfield core as they aim to re-establish themselves among the Premier League’s top sides. Monaco reportedly value the midfielder at around £40 million, a sizeable fee but one Newcastle may consider reasonable given the player’s age, experience, and development potential.

Why Lamine Camara could fit perfectly into Eddie Howe’s midfield structure

From a tactical perspective, Camara possesses many of the qualities Howe values in modern midfielders. He combines defensive intensity with mobility and progressive ball-carrying, allowing him to impact multiple phases of play rather than operating in a purely restricted role.

Unlike traditional holding midfielders who remain positionally static, Camara is highly active defensively and comfortable covering large spaces during transitions. His ability to recover possession quickly and drive the team forward immediately after regains would suit Newcastle’s aggressive pressing structure.

Statistically, his Ligue 1 profile is particularly impressive as Camara ranks highly for recoveries, interceptions, fouls won, and chance creation among midfielders in France, highlighting his effectiveness both defensively and creatively. Those numbers suggest a player capable of contributing to possession control while also improving Newcastle’s defensive compactness.

His versatility is another major attraction. Camara could operate alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali in a dynamic three-man midfield or potentially replace different profiles depending on future departures. At just 22, he also fits Newcastle’s broader recruitment strategy of targeting younger players with elite physical traits and significant long-term upside.

Can Camara become Newcastle’s next major midfield success story?

This feels like exactly the type of signing Newcastle should be prioritising. Camara already looks physically and tactically prepared for Premier League football, while his ceiling remains extremely high. The Liverpool interest is a warning sign that Newcastle may need to move quickly, but if they secure this deal, they could be landing one of Europe’s smartest midfield investments before his value rises even further.