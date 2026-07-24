Aladji Bamba set to join Newcastle United as deal agreed

AS Monaco midfield prospect Aladji Bamba is on the verge of joining Newcastle United in a deal worth £35.5 million.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Lyall Thomas and Keith Downie, Aladji Bamba has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies have been keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder, and they have had their sights set on the 20-year-old AS Monaco prospect.

Per Lyall Thomas and Keith Downie, Bamba will join the Tyneside outfit in a deal worth £35.5 million. The base fee will be £30 million, with the remaining £5.5 million being add-ons. The report also adds that Newcastle United’s agreement with AS Monaco contains a sell-on clause for the Ligue 1 club, with the Frenchman already arriving in England to undergo his medical tests.

Who is Aladji Bamba?

Aladji Bamba is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Blois, the 20-year-old spent his formative years in France, spending the first decade of his youth career with Blois Football 41 before graduating from the youth division in AS Monaco, having joined the principality club in 2021.

The French youth international made his senior breakthrough in the 2025/26 season, and he has made 25 appearances for AS Monaco while chipping in with two assists. Bamba’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with his next step coming in the Premier League.

Why are Newcastle United signing Bamba?

Newcastle United’s recently emerged interest in Aladji Bamba reflects a pressing need to sign a holding midfielder. The Magpies have been scouring the market for a long-term replacement for Sandro Tonali, who has joined Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money deal this summer.

While the reported £100 million fee enables Newcastle to invest in multiple areas, they need a top-notch defensive midfielder to replace Tonali. Several versatile midfielders, including Hugo Larsson, have thus emerged on the Tyneside club’s wishlist, though an out-and-out replacement like Bamba fits the bill better.

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With Bamba already in Newcastle to undergo medical tests, the deal is expected to be announced imminently. The 20-year-old Frenchman will become the club’s second midfield signing this summer, following Sean Steur’s arrival from Ajax.