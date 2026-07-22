Newcastle United intensifying interest in Hugo Larsson, face Manchester United threat

Newcastle United are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Hugo Larsson, although the race could be disrupted by Manchester United.

According to Caught Offside, Hugo Larsson is emerging as a serious target for Newcastle United amid fears over Bruno Guimaraes’s future. The Magpies are set to intensify their pursuit of the Swedish midfielder, as Manchester United could disrupt the race if they decide the Eintracht Frankfurt star is worth pursuing.

Newcastle United are preparing for the worst when it comes to Bruno Guimaraes’s future, with the club captain heavily linked with Arsenal. While the club are holding firm, there is a belief that the Brazilian might end up securing a high-profile move to the English champions.

Having already lost Sandro Tonali earlier in the window, and with the possibility of Guimaraes leaving, Newcastle United need strong midfield reinforcements to restore the balance. Several names have been mentioned, with Hugo Larsson’s name refusing to fade away, as Newcastle United and Manchester United are among those interested in the Sweden international, per reports.

Newcastle must move quickly to secure Larsson

The Magpies are reportedly prepared to accelerate their pursuit of Larsson despite the difficult season the Swede has had at Eintracht Frankfurt. He still featured regularly, playing as many as 34 games across all competitions, but his overall performances were not enough to earn a place in Sweden’s World Cup squad.

Larsson may end up being a right replacement for Guimaraes. The Brazilian tends to play in a defensive six or as a box-to-box role, something Larsson thrived at during his time at Frankfurt. Tactically, Larsson could replace Guimaraes, though Newcastle may require further midfield reinforcements.

Newcastle must move quickly to secure Larsson ahead of Manchester United, who pose the biggest threat to their pursuit. Speed is essential: Newcastle’s track record of missing targets like Victor Munoz and Johan Manzambi shows the cost of hesitation.

Manchester United are a threat

Manchester United’s reported interest in Larsson stems from the fact that they are not eager to spend heavily on a third midfielder. The Red Devils are reportedly cooling their interest in Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott, because of the costs involved in the Premier League duo, as they would prefer to spend less on a third midfielder after the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

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If Manchester United enter the Larsson race aggressively, they threaten not only Newcastle but Arsenal’s pursuit of Guimaraes. Given their defeats in the races for Victor Munoz and Johan Manzambi, Newcastle cannot afford hesitation in the Larsson chase.