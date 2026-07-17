Manchester United, Newcastle United begin discussions to sign Hugo Larsson

Hugo Larsson is the subject of interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Newcastle United, with a €50 million price tag being mooted.

According to a report by Football Transfers, Hugo Larsson is viewed as a midfield target for Newcastle United and Manchester United. The Premier League clubs are eager to strengthen the centre of the pitch, and the Eintracht Frankfurt star, valued at £50 million, could become an option as the clubs have held talks with his camp.

Hugo Larsson did not have the best of seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt, which ended up costing him a place in Sweden’s World Cup squad. The Swede has made 87 appearances for the German side since joining them from Malmo in 2023, and clubs had been looking at him as early as last summer. This time around, the level of interest has not been as high because of the difficult season he has had in Germany, although that could change in the coming period.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are thought to be showing admiration for the midfielder, and a move may be revisited. Larsson is being valued at €50 million by Frankfurt, and the price point could suit some of the Premier League sides eager to invest in a promising midfielder with decent experience.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have reportedly held talks with his camp to explore the next steps, which could eventually lead to an approach if everything falls into place.

Manchester United’s midfield search

Manchester United have recently signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and followed that up with a surprise move for Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. The Red Devils reportedly need another midfielder to complete their midfield setup, and they have looked at options like Manu Kone, according to reports.

There are also links to Sander Berge from Fulham, which suggest they are eager to sign a defensive midfielder rather than someone who would play in a box-to-box role, as they need to fill Casemiro’s void at Old Trafford. In that sense, the links with Larsson make sense, especially with the €50 million-rated price point.

Are Newcastle United keen on signing new midfielders?

Newcastle United have also been linked with several new midfielders amid reports of Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes. They have also sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham this summer, while names like Marc Casado have been mentioned.

Newcastle’s interest in Larsson follows the departure of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, leaving a gap in midfield that Eddie Howe will want to fill with quality depth.