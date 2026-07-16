Fulham rival Aston Villa, Newcastle United in Marc Casado chase

Fulham have entered the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, joining Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the battle to secure the talented Spanish midfielder’s signature this summer.

Marc Casado has emerged as one of the most interesting midfield options available in the market after making a strong impression at Barcelona. The 22-year-old has attracted attention for his ability to control the tempo of games, his defensive awareness, and his technical quality in possession.

According to a report from Fichajes, Fulham are now believed to have joined Aston Villa and Newcastle United in showing interest in the Barcelona academy graduate.

The interest from England comes at a time when Premier League clubs are seeking younger European talents who deliver immediate and sustained impact. Casado fits that profile, having developed through Barcelona’s famous youth system before joining the first-team setup.

Barcelona’s stance on the midfielder’s future could play a key role in determining whether a transfer becomes possible. The Catalan giants have historically been reluctant to lose academy products who establish themselves in the senior squad, but financial considerations could influence their decision if a significant offer of around €30 million arrives.

Fulham’s interest highlights their ambition to continue improving their squad after another competitive Premier League campaign. The club have regularly targeted technically gifted players from Europe and sees midfield reinforcement as an important area to address. A move to Craven Cottage could provide Casado with regular Premier League football and the opportunity to become a central figure in Fulham’s project.

Where will Casado end up?

However, Fulham face strong competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United. The Villans offer stronger European competition and are investing heavily in midfield solutions. Villa’s recent progress has increased their appeal to top young players. Meanwhile, Newcastle continue to focus on adding young talent who fit their long-term plans, making Casado an appealing target.

For Aston Villa, the opportunity to add another technically gifted midfielder would align with their strategy of strengthening ahead of European competition. Meanwhile, Newcastle are worried about Bruno Guimaraes’s future amid his links with Arsenal.

Casado’s future is expected to be one of the summer window’s interesting storylines. While Barcelona may prefer to keep hold of him, growing interest from England could force discussions about his long-term role at Camp Nou.

With Fulham now joining Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the chase, Barcelona’s valuation and the willingness of interested clubs to meet it will determine whether a deal materialises for one of Spain’s emerging midfield talents.